Since leaving WWE after SummerSlam 2020, fans have been wondering what would be next for Renee Paquette in wrestling once her noncompete clause ended. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Paquette is still unsure about her next move or if it will involve wrestling, but did confirm the wrestling bug is still inside of her.

“Yeah, it is,” Paquette said when asked by Bully Ray. “It’s funny because when you’re kind of in the thick of it, and I don’t come from the wrestling world per say, but I spent almost the last decade doing that. So yeah, I did definitely get that bug. I miss being around the shows, I miss being around the people. There’s a lot of, some of the b------t that I don’t miss. But that’s what I love about what I’m doing now, that I really just get to do my own thing and focus on my own strengths.

“But on the other side of being able to have this baby and then get my cart back on the track is like figuring out ‘what do I want to do after this?’ And I think by the fall I think I might have a better idea of what that looks like, of different things I might do. I don’t know what that is yet, whether it’s going to be in wrestling or its going to be in some other capacity. But I think I never want to turn my back on the relationship I’ve been able to build with wrestling and the wrestling community and with those fans and all that. That’s something I’m really proud of that I was able to go in there and kind of create my own path there. I don’t want to turn my back on that. So figuring out what that next move is going to be. And honestly, my main thing that I always come back to, and I don’t know where I’m going to get to do this or how I’m going to do this, but I want to do Tuesday Night Titans.”

Paquette was asked to elaborate about the things she didn’t miss from wrestling. She wasted no time saying the issue wasn’t the wrestling part of the business, but the micromanaging that takes place throughout WWE.

“For me it’s not the wrestling,” Paquette said. “The wrestling side of wrestling I love. It’s the production side of things that can be a kick in the lady dick. Just being micromanaged. I don’t like being micromanaged, I don’t like being under the magnifying glass as much as one is or can be in that world. You think you go through it once and ‘okay, I’m safe!’ and then like, another year later or so its ‘you’re back under the microscope again.’ Trying to adapt to that and trying to be a people pleaser, while also staying true to yourself, can be a very fine line to walk. And it can be very exhausting.”

In particular Paquette wasn’t a fan of her stint as a commentator for Monday Night RAW. She attributes it to her going into the job with little confidence, and then losing even more confidence as the internal criticisms from the company mounted.

“It’s really tough because my confidence was also in the shitter at the time, so I felt like I was getting hammered from both sides,” Paquette said. “I was like ‘oh my God, why am I here? I don’t know why I’m here anymore. I feel like no one is happy with what I’m doing.’ And I’m trying my best to make the best of this situation and its a fantastic opportunity. But you go into something and already feel like your confidence is a little bit shattered, you’re not going to have a great performance.

“And that doesn’t apply to just me. I’ve seen that apply to so many people under that umbrella, and it’s really hard to perform like that. And I don’t think that’s conducive to talent being as good as they can be and doing the thing they were hired to do and letting them shine and be who they are. There would be times I’d feel like we’d have really good shows and I’d feel like I was getting into a bit of a groove. And then you’d get hit with another piece of information, like ‘this sucks’ or ‘this was the shits.’ It can just be really hard. You start to get into your own head and becomes impossible to feel you’re doing a good job.”

