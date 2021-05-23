As reported on May 20, Will Ospreay had to relinquish the IWGP World Heavyweight Title due to a neck injury.

Ospreay is also the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship. Revolution Pro took to Twitter to release a statement about the status of the title.

According to the promotion’s below statement, no immediate changes need to be made. Will Ospreay will likely be addressing the situation in person at one of RevPro’s first shows back.

Too early to say. Our situation is very different to NJ. No immediate changes need to be made as we hadn’t factored any title defences for first shows back. Time will tell. But we’ve spoken to Will & he will likely address the situation in person at one of our first shows back.

Will Ospreay suffered a neck injury during his match with Shingo Takagi at the Wrestling Dontaku event on May 4 in Fukuoka, Japan.