WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT about the possibility of his daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, possibly getting into the world of pro wrestling.

During last year’s feud with Seth Rollins, Rey was joined by his family Dominik, Angie (wife), and Aalyah. As the story progressed, a relationship began between Aalyah and Rollins’ former disciple, Murphy. The storyline between the two was reportedly dropped in February without much of a reason given other than creative may not have known where things were going long-term.

“She enjoyed it very much, even as a little girl when she would appear on TV,” Rey said of his daughter. “We can’t forget the CM Punk Happy Birthday [Laughs]. That was incredible. She’s been getting a feel of this business at certain times.

“She hasn’t asked the question, but it’s funny you asked me that because my wife, she asked me a couple of days ago, she goes, ‘What would you say if your daughter came at you and said, Dad, I want to become a wrestler?’ I said, ‘I would be the first one to train her, just like I did with Dom!’ She said ‘No you wouldn’t’ [Laughs]. I would! I would back her up 100 percent.'”

Rey noted his daughter is currently in school to be involved in the medical field, so that’s some he’d like to see her continue.

“She would still have to continue with her school because she wants to be a part of the medical field so she’s working really hard at that right now,” Rey said.

Ultimately, he would support his daughter testing the in-ring waters as it would be a new experience for her.

“It would be a different experience, but I would be supportive 1000 percent,” Rey stated. “Maybe she already asked mum and she’s testing it with me, right?”