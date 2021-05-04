WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley believes Charlotte Flair “is still salty” at being left off the WrestleMania 37 card, and is venting out her frustrations by targeting her.

Appearing on tonight’s RAW Talk, Ripley said it’s time for Charlotte to step aside and allow the “new era of females” to take over WWE.

“She’s still mad at being left off WrestleMania,” Ripley said. “She needs to realize that there’s a new era of females coming through, and it’s time for her to move over. I know she’s still salty about it. She’s mad at her life, she’s upset at not getting what she wants. I could care less, because I’m just going to take my opportunities.”

Ripley also called out Sonya Deville for lifting Charlotte’s suspension on last week’s RAW.

“Sonya’s not thinking, she’s just acting,” Ripley felt. “Maybe Charlotte is slipping her money? It’s clear that Sonya is handing Charlotte everything she wants. Once you put your hands on the ref, you should be suspended. To see Charlotte come back in just a week angered me.”

When reminded by R-Truth that she has never defeated Charlotte, Ripley said, “I am aware of that. But I also know that Charlotte is scared of me. That’s why I expect her to target Asuka, the weak link during our match. She knows she wouldn’t be wise to come after me.”

As noted earlier, Charlotte has been added to the RAW Women’s Title match at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. It will now be a triple-threat match between champion Rhea Ripley, Asuka and Charlotte.