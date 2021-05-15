Ring of Honor announced the return of the Survival of the Fittest tournament, which starts in June. Beginning with qualifying matches, the winners advance to a multi-man elimination match to determine a victor.

The prize is a future shot at the ROH World Championship, currently held by Rush.

Survival of the Fittest started in 2004 with Bryan Danielson winning it all. The most recent tournament took place in 2018 with Marty Scurll lastly defeating Christopher Daniels.

As noted, ROH is also holding a Women’s World Championship tournament this summer. Four competitors have been made officials so far: Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Angelina Love, and Trish Adora.