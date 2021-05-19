WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has taken to Twitter to explain why he doesn’t need “stunts or gimmicks” to deliver quality pro wrestling matches.

After putting on another clinic against Cesaro at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Reigns responded to a tweet from WWE’s Twitter account, which asked fans to pick their favorite match from the event.

In his response, Reigns wrote:

I don’t need stunts or gimmicks. I am every bit of this art form. 30 min inside the ropes.. No crowd, no problem. Head and shoulders above everyone else and that’s being generous!! THEE MAIN EVENT. #TakeItFromMe

The WWE Universe seemed to agree with “The Tribal Chief” as the Twitter poll saw Reigns vs. Cesaro getting 66 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship – featuring Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman – received 18.5 percent of the votes.

The closing moments of WrestleMania Backlash saw SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins wrapping a steel chair around Cesaro’s injured arm and slamming the Swiss Superman into the ring post. It appears as if Rollins and Cesaro will resume their WrestleMania feud going forward, with Reigns moving onto his next challenger.

