WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has been engaged in an argument with fans on Twitter over the past few days, giving his two cents on why being an independent contractor is actually beneficial to pro wrestlers.

The conversation began after one fan brought up John Oliver’s rant from 2019 when the Last Week Tonight host slammed WWE for classifying wrestlers as independent contractors and not providing them health insurance.

RVD said wrestlers prefer to buy their own health insurance “because it’s better to make more money and take care of yourself than have an employer that pays you less to give you coverage.”

When one fan brought up a lot of deaths in the business, RVD said: “By who’s fault? Sorry to make you think.”

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last month.

Below is a timeline of his tweets: