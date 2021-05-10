Seth Rollins took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Becky Lynch for Mother’s Day.

Rollins shared a photo of the former RAW Women’s Champion with baby Roux in her arms.

He captioned the family photo, “So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom.Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you…And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy. Thank you for raising us, teaching us, and believing in us no matter what.”

Becky Lynch gave birth to Roux on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Below you can see the Mother’s Day tribute: