Earlier this week, WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks revealed that she had a vision to produce and promote an all-women’s pro wrestling show.
Banks tweeted:
Had a vision of producing and promoting an all women’s pro wrestling show.
The tweet was met with a lot of criticism from fans and female indie wrestlers, who pointed out that all-women’s shows such as Shimmer Women Athletes and Shine Wrestling already exist.
On Saturday night, Baszler tweeted:
“Had a dream about writing a book one day!”
“cAn’T wE JuSt aPPr3CiAtE tHe bOOkS tHaT aRe wRiTTen aLrEaDy?!?”
Baszler was possibly saying that there’s still room for more all-women’s shows.
Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Mickie James reminded Banks that she pitched a similar idea to WWE.
Following her WWE release in April, James said: “[I pitched WWE] a concept like this [GAW TV] with all women. Like who you wear, what you drinking, what’s going on in the fashion world? What’s going on in pop culture? And I may as been talking to my dog. I legit had three heads going ‘Uh’ and it was even for ideas I pitched where I wasn’t the star.”
Baszler will face Reginald in an intergender match this coming Monday on WWE RAW.
See below for the tweets:
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 30, 2021
Had a vision of producing and promoting an all women’s pro wrestling show. 🌟🔥🔥🔥
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 28, 2021
I’d watch! 👍🏻👍🏻
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 28, 2021