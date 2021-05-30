Earlier this week, WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks revealed that she had a vision to produce and promote an all-women’s pro wrestling show.

Banks tweeted:

Had a vision of producing and promoting an all women’s pro wrestling show.

The tweet was met with a lot of criticism from fans and female indie wrestlers, who pointed out that all-women’s shows such as Shimmer Women Athletes and Shine Wrestling already exist.

On Saturday night, Baszler tweeted:

“Had a dream about writing a book one day!” “cAn’T wE JuSt aPPr3CiAtE tHe bOOkS tHaT aRe wRiTTen aLrEaDy?!?”

Baszler was possibly saying that there’s still room for more all-women’s shows.

Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Mickie James reminded Banks that she pitched a similar idea to WWE.

Following her WWE release in April, James said: “[I pitched WWE] a concept like this [GAW TV] with all women. Like who you wear, what you drinking, what’s going on in the fashion world? What’s going on in pop culture? And I may as been talking to my dog. I legit had three heads going ‘Uh’ and it was even for ideas I pitched where I wasn’t the star.”

Baszler will face Reginald in an intergender match this coming Monday on WWE RAW.

