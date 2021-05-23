WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was a special guest of honor at the Tampa Pride Parade this afternoon.

WWE posted the below video with the caption, “@SonyaDevilleWWE was a special guest of honor at the #TampaPride Parade this afternoon. This special event marked the first national pride parade since the start of the pandemic. #LGBTQ🌈”

Sonya Deville also shared a photo at the event. In her post, she thanked Sheriff Chronister for selecting her as the guest of honor.

She wrote, “Happy Tampa Pride! 🌈 a special thank you to Sheriff Chronister of the HCSO for selecting me as the HCSO guest of honor this year! Thank you for all you do for the community and making it an LGBTQ safe place🙏 #Pride #inclusion”

As noted earlier today, there were new details on Deville’s stalker case. Some of the details were about Thomas receiving a court-ordered medical examination, which determined to commit him to the Department of Children and Families in a mental health treatment facility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)