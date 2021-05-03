Starz has announced the premiere date for the upcoming pro wrestling drama “Heels.”

The series will premiere on August 15 at 9 p.m. ET. There will be 8 one-hour episodes in the first season.

“Heels” follows two brothers (played by Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig) as they fight in and out the ring for the Georgia-based pro wrestling promotion that their father left them when he passed away.

As noted, CM Punk is also part of the cast as a wrestler named Ricky Rabies.

Heels will be produced under Paramount Television, Lionsgate Television, and LBI Entertainment.

Starz also released a new trailer today, which can be watched below: