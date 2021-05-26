Since mid-March, WWE’s new home in the United States as been on the NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock. The WWE Network – Peacock deal with reportedly worth over $1 billion.

The deal has been a positive one for both sides so far. WWE was credited for boosting sign-ups to Peacock during Q1 2021.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, as part of “Leaders Week”, was a speaker at a LEADERS Business event. There she discussed the upsides and minor downsides to WWE’s deal with Peacock.

“From a benefit perspective, it really allows us to focus on what we do best, which really is the content production and the story telling,” McMahon said. “It’s consistent that we’re still getting our data. Not as much data so maybe that’s a little bit of a downside there, but when you think about the economics scale and reach and of course, the added value for our fans, our fans were paying $9.99 per month for all of WWE Network.

“And now on Peacock, if they want to continue to pay $9.99, they certainly can for the ad-free model. They also can get all of the additional content across Peacock. And in addition to that, they can also do the $4.99 model, which is the ad-supported model, or there’s even the free model as well. So it’s added value for our fans, economic scale and reach for WWE and really reaching more people and bringing them into the fold.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription. You can view the full video below: