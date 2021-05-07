Starting this Monday you’ll be able to watch and interact with the news segment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily five days a week!

Monday through Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on our YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook pages as he and his co-hosts talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. The show in its entirety, with full interviews, will still be released each afternoon on all major podcast platforms. The interviews will still continue to roll out each day ala carte in video form on our YouTube channel.

On top of The Wrestling Inc. Daily going live Nick will be adding two new co-hosts to his weekly rotation. Comedian Brian Wohl will join the show on Wednesday and Paul Prat (aka Pollo Del Mar) will join on Thursdays. The full schedule of co-hosts can be found below:

Mondays: Michael Wiseman

Tuesdays: Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron

Wednesdays: Brian Wohl

Thursdays: Paul Pratt

Fridays: Christy Olson

Of course going live also means YOU will have a chance to be a part of the show! Jump into the comments section and let your voice be heard in real time. Nick and his co-hosts may read your thoughts on the air!

Starting in January 2020 The Wrestling Inc. Daily has featured many of the biggest names from the world of pro wrestling including WWE Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman as well as top stars from AEW, ROH, NJPW, MLW and more!

You can find the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily below: