AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks seemed to mock The Shield during their match against Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

At one point in the match, while Moxley was down on his knee, the Bucks did a fist bump similar to the one made popular by WWE’s former Hounds of Justice. Thereafter, Nick Jackson barked orders at Matt Jackson to pick up Moxley for a double powerbomb. Just as Matt did Roman Reigns’ “oooh-aahhh” taunt, Moxley kicked him in the face and escaped the powerbomb.

The Bucks eventually retained their titles by hitting Moxley with four consecutive BTE Triggers.

Following the event, the brothers changed their Twitter bio to the following:

Well. We did it again. lol. Start moving the goalposts further back because that’s what you do.

See below to watch a clip of Young Bucks impersonating The Shield: