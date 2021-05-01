Five matches have been announced today on social media for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Thunder Rosa, former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose, and QT Marshall are a few who are on the below card.
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall
AEW Dark: Elevation airs at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube page. For last week’s results, please click here.
Monday night #AEWDarkElevation
Tune in to see why our @AEW women’s division is on 🔥🔥🔥.
DON’T MISS!! @YouTube pic.twitter.com/X0N15xxxe3
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 1, 2021
I can’t wait to beat the s--t out of you. If you’re a fan of @DillonMcQueen … I recommend not watching! #AEWDarkElevation https://t.co/mvaggDKQWn
— QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) May 1, 2021