Five matches have been announced today on social media for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Thunder Rosa, former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose, and QT Marshall are a few who are on the below card.

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall

AEW Dark: Elevation airs at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube page. For last week’s results, please click here.