AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will face Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Baker has worked her way up to the number one ranking in the women’s division to receive a shot against Shida. The current champion recently defeated Tay Conti, which finalized Baker’s spot as the top contender.

This is the first official match for AEW’s upcoming PPV, which is expected to run at full capacity.

