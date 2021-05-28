AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. He, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone previewed this Sunday’s Double or Nothing. Before then, Khan discussed the recent announcements with AEW’s expanded TV deal.

“There’s going to be a huge expansion of AEW, and I think that’s where Double or Nothing comes in. This is our huge, signature pay-per-view,” Khan noted. “We really take our quarterly events seriously, and I want Double or Nothing to be one of the great pay-per-views we’ve done. And I think the return of crowds is going to help boost this great card, but I also think we have to start expanding the roster in AEW, and there’s going to be great moments, great surprises on the show.

“And I believe that we’re also just, bell to bell, going to deliver an awesome wrestling pay-per-view for the fans at home and for all 5,000 plus at Daily’s Place. I’m really, really jacked up excited about this pay-per-view and excited about what we’re going to do with AEW this year because the company is going to change. I’m very happy with what we’ve done in these first two years, and now is the time to build off it and grow.”

AEW announced earlier this month that they will be premiering a new one-hour weekly show, Rampage, on TNT starting in August. Khan noted that the timing is right to expand with the new show.

“With Rampage coming in, it’s a great time to expand. We’re going to do all kinds of great expansion, whether it’s the new show, new programming, We’re going to launch quarterly specials with TNT, these supercards that I’m very excited about, and that is something that we all want.”

