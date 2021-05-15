This past week marked the twenty sixth anniversary of the WWE’s final show at the Boston Garden, which also happened to be Triple H’s first ever match for the promotion. The now WWE executive took to Twitter to share his recollections of the event, including how he needed approval from WCW to work on the show.

“(I) was signed w/ WWE but still on a non compete from WCW,” Triple H tweeted. “(I) called JJ Dillion & begged him & Vince to let me work this card & flew myself in.

“Brought my dad, 1st time he ever saw me wrestle for a big promotion live & at Boston Garden where he watched as a kid. Night I’ll never forget!”

Prior to joining WWE, Triple H worked a year for WCW under the names Terra Ryzin and Jean-Paul Levesque, a slight play on his real name. He would notably team with Steven Regal (William Regal) during that time, with his highest profile match taking place at the 1994 Starrcade, where he lost to ‘Das Wunderkind’ Alex Wright.

The match with Wright caught the eye of Vince McMahon, who had previously passed on Triple H before he signed with WCW. This time McMahon would make Triple H an offer, and the then 25 year old talent signed with WWE in early 1995, fulfilling a life long dream. The rest is history.

You can see Triple H’s tweet below.