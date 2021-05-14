Tonight on Impact Wrestling, two title qualification matches took place to determine who would become the next contenders for Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and Josh Alexander’s X-Division Title this Saturday at Under Siege.

The first contender match saw Havok and Rosemary square off. With some great offense showcased by both of them, Havok sent Rosemary away with her tombstone piledriver for the pinfall victory. After the match, Purrazzo ran in and experienced a sneak peek for what’s to come on Saturday when Havok hit another tombstone piledriver on the champion. Could Havok be the wrecking ball sent to decimate The Virtousa’s golden barricade?

The second contender’s match saw Rohit Raju, Ace Austin, TJP, Petey Williams, Acey Romero and newcomer El Phantasmo take to the skies in their high-flying matchup. It was ELP who couldn’t be caught when he sent Williams down and out with his Canadian Revolution II finisher. Now, “The Headbanga” will see himself go toe-to-toe with “The Walking Weapon” this weekend. Will ELP be the one to put a halt to Alexander’s reign?

Also, on tonight’s show, a tag team No. 1 Contender’s match has been added to the card as Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, TJP & Petey Williams, XXXL and Rohit Raju & Shera battle it out for a shot at FinJuice’s (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) Impact World Tag Team Championship at a later date.

Lastly, three non-title matches will take place as well. It will be newcomer W. Morrissey taking on Willie Mack, Brian Myers challenging Black Taurus and Susan & Kimber Lee facing Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood.

Below is the updated card for Under Siege:

Six-Way Match – Winner Will Recieve No. 1 Contender Spot for the Impact World Championship:

Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Havok

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. El Phantasmo

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

No. 1 Contenders Match for the Impact World Tag Team Championship:

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & Petey Williams vs. XXXL vs. Rohit Raju & Shera

Susan & Kimber Lee vs. Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood

W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack

Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

Under Siege will be available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, May 15.