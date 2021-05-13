NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb returns next week after being on the shelf since March with a left knee injury. She will defend her title against Red Velvet.

Also announced, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks wanted to take on another top ranked tag team, Varsity Blonds, and will do so next Wednesday.

On tonight’s show, Matt and Nick Jackson retained their titles against Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. The challengers had put out a stipulation last December that whenever they lost as a team, they would break up for good.

Below is the rest of next week’s lineup:

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Varsity Blondes (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Red Velvet (NWA Women’s World Championship)

* Anthony Ogogo with The Factory vs. Austin Gunn