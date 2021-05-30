Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV is close to selling out Daily’s Place, according to Dave Meltzer.

Within the last two hours there were reportedly 352 tickets left for the show. As noted, Double or Nothing is going to run at full capacity. Daily’s Place holds 5,500 people.

Join us for complete live coverage of the PPV, beginning at 7:30 pm ET for The Buy In and the main card at 8 pm ET. Wrestling Inc. is live in Jacksonville and we’ll have coverage via our Twitter account. A WINC Podcast will also follow after the PPV!

Below is the current card:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship

Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts

AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Stadium Stampede Match

The Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle

Casino Battle Royale

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Jungle Boy, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Acclaimed, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, Varsity Blonds, The Blade, and TBA

Winner receives future AEW World Championship match.

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

NWA Women’s World Championship (Buy In)

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho