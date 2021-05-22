WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County, Tennessee over the death of his son, former WWE Tag Team Champions Brian Christopher Lawler is still active and is headed for a jury trial next year, according to PWInsider.

Lawler filed the lawsuit in July 2019 after his son died in 2018 while in custody over a DUI arrest. His official cause of death was ruled a suicide.

In the lawsuit, Lawler stated that Sheriff John Doolen promised him that Brian would receive help for his addiction issues while incarcerated. Instead, Lawler alleged that Brian was never provided any sort of treatment.

Lawler is looking to get $3 million in damages. He also wants a court order for Hardeman County to force immediate changes to prevent future suicides of prisoners in custody.

The trial is set to begin on May 23, 2022.