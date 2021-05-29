WWE announced earlier this week SummerSlam will be on Saturday, August 21. WWE typically holds its PPVs on Sundays.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason for the switch was because Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wanted the PPV to happen on a Saturday.

It’s not official that SummerSlam will even take place in Las Vegas, but the date is still set. It’s a tough night to pick for WWE as Manny Pacquiao will challenge WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21.

Vegas was the front-runner, but it’s not the primary location now — partly due to the boxing match being there.

WWE has not named the location for SummerSlam, although it will be announced on NBC next Saturday, June 5 during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show.

SummerSlam tickets go on sale Friday, June 18.