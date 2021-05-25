Alexa Bliss did not appear on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Earlier in the day, Alexa revealed via Instagram that she was dealing with an emergency with her pet pig, Larry.

Bliss wrote:

Anyone know an emergency vet that will specifically treat pigs? Larry is very ill, can’t move or walk. In a lot of pain. His usual pig vet said she is not comfortable treating him in his current condition. Most vets are not comfortable treating pigs. If anyone knows of a pig vet please let me know.

Although Alexa and her doll, Lilly, didn’t physically appear on RAW, they seemingly helped Natalya and Tamina retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in the main event. After Baszler asked Reginald to leave the ringside area, Reginald was blinded by an explosion near the ramp. It was similar to last week when Lilly caused a turnbuckle explosion to blind Reginald.

See below for Alexa’s Instagram post: