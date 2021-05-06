Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW Double Or Nothing featuring 100% capacity for fans

* AEW Blood & Guts’ crash pad finish

* Major AEW matches announced for next week

* WWE’s wins at the 27th Annual Communicator Awards

* Dario Cueto’s MLW debut

Nick’s conversation with MLW’s The Von Erichs. Featuring the two discussing:

* Their influence on MLW joining VICE TV

* Possible MLW – Dark Side Of The Ring crossover

* Training on the beach during quarantine

* Rumors of MLW and WWE working together

* MLW returning to shows in front of fans

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which big AEW Dynamite match you are most excited for next week

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show, as well as the video of Nick’s interview with The Von Erichs, via the embedded players below: