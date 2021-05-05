Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract expiring

* New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

* Cameron Grimes’ latest run-in with Ted DiBiase

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s new stable

* WWE working on a NEXUS documentary

Nick’s conversation with Renee Paquette. Featuring the two discussing:

* Her upcoming cookbook

* Watching her husband Jon Moxley’s violent matches

* Multiple pro wrestling babies being born at once

* Her trips to Saudi Arabia with WWE

* A possible CM Punk return

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing where you would like to see Daniel Bryan wrestling in three months

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing where you would like to see Daniel Bryan wrestling in three months