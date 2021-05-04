Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Eva Marie’s WWE RAW return

* Charlotte being added to the WWE RAW Women’s title match at WrestleMania Backlash

* Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander breaking up

* Mansoor’s RAW debut

* Jinder Mahal’s WWE TV return

* Roman Reigns’ new WWE theme song

Nick’s conversation with Dark Side of The Ring co-creators Jason Eisner and Evan Husney. Featuring the two discussing:

* How season three is different than previous seasons

* Currently working on the Johnny K-9 episode

* Which episode is one of the darker they have ever worked on

* If flight crew were interviewed for the Plane Ride From Hell episode

* Possible crossover with MLW

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see Miro feud with in AEW

You can find the full audio from today's show, as well as the video of Nick's interview with Jason and Evan, via the embedded players below: