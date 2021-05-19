Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Brian Wohl joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW Dynamite and Rampage moving to TBS in 2022

* Bronson Reed winning the WWE NXT North American Championship

* More fallout to the WWE WrestleMania Backlash Zombie Lumberjack Match

* Ricochet’s deleted tweet

* David Finlay’s pro wrestling future

* Lanny Poffo’s comments about A&E’s Randy Savage Biography

New Wrestling Inc. contributor Drew Rice’s conversation with Tyson Kidd

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will win the AEW Casino Battle Royal

