Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and EJ will be discussing on today’s show include:

* The Miz possibly being out of action for up to nine months

* KofiMania 2 kicking off on WWE RAW

* Backstage news on WWE WrestleMania Backlash creative changes

* When WWE will welcome back fans

* Updates on new RAW and Smackdown sets

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features an interview with former WWE Tag Team Champion Chuck Palumbo! You can also find the full video from Chuck’s interview on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel shortly after the live news stream ends.