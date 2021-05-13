Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar)! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and Paul will be discussing on today’s show include:

* Miro winning the AEW TNT title

* SCU disbanding

* Santana’s AEW Dynamite absence

* WWE NXT viewership dropping

* Nick Gage’s Dark Side of The Ring trailer

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features an interview with The Brian Pillman Memorial Show 20th Anniversary Anthology producer Joe Dombrowski! You can also find the full video from Helen’s interview on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel shortly after the live news stream ends.