Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar)! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and Paul will be discussing on today’s show include:

* The latest WWE releases

* More on AEW’s new WarnerMedia deal

* Austin Gunn getting injured on AEW Dynamite

* New AEW Double or Nothing matches

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features an interview with America’s only Olympic Freestyle Wrestling gold medalist Helen Maroulis! You can also find the full video from Helen’s interview on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel shortly after the live news stream ends.