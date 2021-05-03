Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* A potential relationship between WWE and MLW

* Daniel Bryan being added to the WWE alumni section

* Smackdown’s upcoming throwback show

* Drake Wuertz’s response to recent criticism about his views

* Mick Foley asking WWE to do an all-women’s show

* Santino Marella’s post about his daughter

* Tony Deppen winning the ROH TV Championship

Nick’s conversation with AEW star Sammy Guevara. Featuring Guevara discussing:

* Inner Circle turning babyface

* AEW Blood & Guts

* AEW welcoming more fans to shows

* Being labeled “dangerous” by critics

* Rumors that he had issues with Impact

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what WWE – MLW dream matches most interest you

