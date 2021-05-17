Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Zombies invading WWE WrestleMania Backlash

* New WWE tag team champions

* Aleister Black possibly moving to RAW

* Vince McMahon nixing Pat McAfee’s impression of him

* Sami Zayn’s Israel – Palestine tweets

* Reported infighting amongst the AEW EVPs

Nick’s interview with EC3. Featuring EC3 discussing:

* His upcoming Free The Narrative event

* Why his WWE run didn’t work out

* A dark match against Brodie Lee

* The WWE 24/7 Championship

* Signing with ROH

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was match of the night at WrestleMania Backlash

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was match of the night at WrestleMania Backlash