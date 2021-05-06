Japanese deathmatch innovator Atsushi Onita is set to launch FMWE, a new wrestling promotion that will specialize in “explosion” matches.

The 63-year-old Onita held a press conference Thursday and announced that the inaugural event will be on July 4th at the Tsurumi Fruit and Vegetable Market in Yokohama City.

“The meaning of E is explosion,” Onita said [h/t/ Yahoo Japan]. “It is an explosion. It is an organization specializing in hardcore that is said in the world. There is a request to see an electric current blast in the United States, and we are doing an electric current blast all over the world.”

Onita had established FMW in 1989 to defeat Masashi Aoyagi under his own rules. He later made FMW into a full-fledged organization after his deathmatch style became popular with the Japanese fans.

He explained the idea behind suffixing the E to FMW.

“E is also entertainment. Because of this era, I would like you to feel the power from FMW by returning to the origin.”

Earlier this year, AEW invited Onita to AEW Revolution to watch the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match main event between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. However, Onita passed on the invite due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related safety protocols.