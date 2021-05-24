The wrestling world fondly remembered Owen Hart on his 22-year death anniversary on Sunday. The King of Hearts tragically passed away on May 23, 1999.

While Mick Foley shared a picture of him, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk and Owen, AEW star Matt Hardy explained why Owen was “ahead of his time” as a performer.

The Bollywood Boyz posted a picture of them waiting in line to meet Owen and Foley at an autograph signing in 1998.

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero shared a rare picture of him with Owen, Triple H, Steve Austin, Jim Ross, Goldust and Terri Runnels at the WWE Wrestle Vessel.

Meanwhile, the Dark Side of the Ring Twitter account shared a videoclip of D’Lo Brown recalling a funny incident during a match he had with Owen in the late 90s.

On a recent episode of his My World Podcast, Jeff Jarrett recalled the night Owen Hart passed away at WWE’s Over the Edge 1999.

See below for the tributes posted via Twitter: