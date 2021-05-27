Last week, WWE announced they would return to touring with a 25-city schedule. The tour will begin on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Money In the Bank pay-per-view will then take place that Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, and a live RAW will be held on July 19 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Tickets have officially gone on sale for these shows, and on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the three shows are selling well.

While the shows have been selling well, none of them are sold out yet. This is similar to how AEW have been selling with their live shows. It was noted that the RAW show in Dallas has been selling better than the Dynamite show in Garland, which is in the Dallas – Fort Worth area.

What is notable is that WWE and AEW have not sold out, while UFC has been selling out quickly for their shows. This possibly signals the eagerness in which consumers want to attend these shows. Last month’s UFC 261 show in Jacksonville, which ran at full capacity, sold out within minutes after tickets went on sale.

WWE recently announced three new dates for their 25-city tour: Friday, July 23 in Cleveland, Monday, July 26 in Kansas City and Friday, July 30 in Minneapolis. Tickets for these shows will go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10am local time.