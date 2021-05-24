WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself appearing in a photoshoot from when she was 21 or 22 years old.

In the pre-WWE photo, Bliss can be seen lying upside down against a staircase. According to Bliss, she tumbled down the fleet of stairs immediately after the photo was taken.

Bliss wrote:

Throwback to before WWE (21/22 maybe? ) … when I was in shape & did photo shoots 😂 … also fell down those stairs immediately after shot was taken 😂

Bliss was a 22-year-old when she signed with WWE in 2013. Although she joined WWE without any pro wrestling experience, she had been involved in sports since the age of five – competing in track, kickboxing, softball, and gymnastics. She was a Division I cheerleader at the University of Akron, and took part in competitive fitness competitions such as the Arnold Classic.

This past week on RAW, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina were involved in an Alexa’s Playground segment with Bliss and her doll, Lilly. Later, Tamina and Natalya successfully retained their titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler thanks to an assist from Alexa and Lilly.

Bliss has not wrestled a match since her victory over Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane on March 21.

See below for the Instagram post: