WWE is set to bring the Million Dollar Belt to advance Cameron Grimes’ NXT storyline with Ted DiBiase, according to the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast.

It was noted by Andrew Zaharian that DiBiase will bring back the belt during his “Million Dollar Face-Off” segment with Grimes this coming Wednesday on NXT.

“He’s gonna appear in the ring next week with Grimes…Million Dollar Belt is back,” Zaharian said [h/t/ WrestlingNews.Co]. “I can confirm the Million Dollar Belt is back baby!”

Zaharian apologized to his source since he was not supposed to break the news until a few days before NXT.

“Sorry to the individual that told me but Million Dollar Belt is coming back,” Zaharian said. “I don’t know for how long but they’re gonna have it on TV. People are very excited within WWE about the Million Dollar Belt.”

DiBiase appeared on NXT this past week and cost Grimes a singles match against Jake Atlas. Grimes lost after getting distracted and then tried to get his hand son DiBiase, who drove away from the Capitol Wrestling Center in his limousine.

As seen in the video below, DiBiase first unveiled the Million Dollar Belt on Brother Love’s Show during the June 27 episode of WWF Superstars.