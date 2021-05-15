Earlier this week it was reported by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast (who broke the NXT moving to Tuesdays story) that WWE planned on holding ticketed live events for July 16–July 19.

Although not officially announced, this year’s Extreme Rules PPV is scheduled for Sunday, July 18 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

In an update, the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting the weekend is looking a bit bigger with fans returning on July 16, July 18, and July 19. Those dates would line up for episodes of SmackDown, Extreme Rules, and RAW.

Aside from WrestleMania 37, the last main roster show held in front of fans was the March 9, 2020 episode of RAW from Washington DC at the Capital One Arena.

As noted, AEW also is set to runs shows in front of fans, beginning in July.