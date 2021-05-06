WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley [aka Bully Ray] has called out Kenny Omega and AEW for disrespecting the Impact World Championship.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, Tony Schiavone made an announcement regarding the AEW World Championship. During the segment, Omega came out with the AEW World Title belt strapped to his waist but the rest of his titles – the AAA Mega Championship, Impact World Championship and TNA World Championship – were carried by MT Nakazawa.

Bully Ray, a former two-time TNA World Champion, felt Nakazawa carrying the Impact gold was a sign of disrespect. He tweeted:

If Im management or owners of Impact Wrestling … I’d be fkn fuming that their World Hvywt. Championship was being carried out by Naka-nobody and not at least over the shoulder of Omega. Perception is reality. #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio

Omega has yet to respond to Bully.

As per Schiavone’s announcement, PAC will face Orange Cassidy in a World Title Eliminator Match next week, with the winner challenging Omega for the gold at AEW Double or Nothing.

