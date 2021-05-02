On Tuesday night, ROH star David Bixenspan [Danhausen] shared a video of WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz [Drake Younger] on a Zoom call with the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners. In the video, Wuertz can be seen arguing that a mask mandate “puts venerable children at risk for being preyed upon by traffickers,” since “non-verbal cues are often a first sign for distress.”

Although it’s unclear that Wuertz has heat within WWE for his “child sex traffickers support COVID masks” conspiracy theory, the NXT referee has been subject to a lot of negativity on social media recently.

Wuertz has posted a rant on Facebook to defend his “radical views.”

The message can be read below:

My wife said some folks are apparently writing about our “Radical Views “. *Human Trafficking is modern-day slavery and we seek to eradicate it *Abortion is Murder and needs to be Abolished *Children in my community that are being forced by local government to wear masks for 8 hours a day against their parents wishes is abuse. We have a God-ordained duty to speak up for the ‘least of these’ and petition our magistrates to prevent harm upon children. If this is “Radical” then label me an extremist for Christ. Were not called to fit in with the world. Were called to serve God!…”We ought to obey God rather than men.” Acts 5:29

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently took a jab at Wuertz and several others in NXT, calling “the qanon stable in nxt” as the best thing going in pro wrestling.

As noted before, Wuertz was suspended earlier this year and barred from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center for a brief period. It was later reported that Wuertz was asked to stay home for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocol since he wasn’t wearing a mask.