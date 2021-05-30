WWE’s Instagram account has posted an old video clip of RAW Superstar Nia Jax dominating AEW star Dr. Britt Baker in a squash match.

The video in question is from the July 25, 2016 episode of Monday Night RAW. It was Baker’s only appearance on WWE TV before she returned to the independent circuit.

Baker’s only other WWE appearance came in a Dark match ahead of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She defeated Tesha Price but wasn’t a part of the 32-woman tournament won by Toni Storm.

Some fans on Instagram questioned the timing of the video, especially with Baker challenging Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship this Sunday at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

As reported earlier, the TNT Drama Twitter account has promised to change its handle to “TNTDMDrama” if Baker wins on Sunday. On Friday’s AEW Dynamite, Baker proclaimed she will be “the face of a whole new era” after she beats Shida. Baker added, “And much like an era before me that was all about 3:16, this era is all about DMD.”

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of Double or Nothing. The complete card is available at this link.

See below to watch the video: