WWE brass held an internal “reassurance meeting” after letting go of more than 35 office employees on Tuesday, according to WrestleVotes.

The report noted that although the conference included most of the “power players” including WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, it was merely a “status quo” meeting.

WrestleVotes tweeted:

After yesterday’s layoffs, I’m told WWE hosted an internal conference today with most of the “power players” including Nick Khan. While the meeting was said to be organized well, it contained nothing of real substance. So status quo. For the “wHy eVeN tWeeT tHis tHeN” crowd… the point of the tweet was to mention that WWE held a “reassurance meeting” after many people got laid off and afterwards, current employees feel no more assured of anything. So that crowd can 1. Unfollow and 2. Stick to the newz sites.

As reported earlier, WWE’s UK office also lost one of its most influential employees on Tuesday. Key figures were also let go from WWE offices in Japan, Germany and India this week. WWE’s international offices lost a “large portion” of their staff with the cuts made on Tuesday. Nick Khan will now reportedly oversee the international offices to keep them in closer alignment with WWE HQ in the United States.