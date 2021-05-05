The WWE is reportedly “pushing hard” to sign Daniel Bryan to a new contract, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

As previously reported, Bryan’s WWE contract expired last week, or was set to expire last week. Meltzer added that Bryan’s contract did indeed expire this past Friday following his loss in a Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Since the loss to Reigns, Bryan has been moved to the Alumni section on WWE’s official website.

Bryan recently stated that he would be interested in wrestling for other wrestling companies as well as WWE. He also recently praised Kenny Omega during an interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement.

“I have a lot of respect for Kenny Omega,” Bryan stated. “And it’s not just the great matches he’s put on. It’s also that he looks at wrestling differently than anybody else.

“When you look at say, the Young Bucks, who you’d think of in a similar vein. You can see where the Young Bucks take of wrestling is. It’s like a takeoff, a genius takeoff, of the wrestling they loved when they were younger. And mimicking it but also evolving from that and evolving from the takes from that. That’s why I think it resonates with so many people, the way that they wrestle.

“Kenny, it doesn’t have a previous evolution point. It’s just these completely new things that have entered his head that he’s daring to try.”

Stay tuned for updates on Bryan’s WWE future. The former WWE Champion has yet to speak publicly since his loss to Reigns.