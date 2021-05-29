WWE is bringing in rapper Cardi B to be the host of this year’s SummerSlam, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast. Zarian also broke the NXT moving to Tuesday, and when WWE was bringing live crowds back stories.

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Cardi B’s “Up” played during a commercial for this year’s big event and is expected to be the theme song for SummerSlam.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan said in February how WWE is looking to pull in younger audiences — specifically with popular acts, like Bad Bunny and Cardi B.

“Yes, and specifically the two that you just mentioned,” Khan says, referring to Bad Bunny and Cardi B, in response to a question about WWE partnering with popular musical acts. “Obviously, there is no touring right now, so the ability to get Bad Bunny for however long this run is going to be — and you’re going to see a lot of him — I don’t believe that would have existed in a world where Bad Bunny was on tour. That’s going to be a continual effort, so we’re always going to watch Bad Bunny, Cardi B to get involved.”

Earlier this year, Cardi B commented on being mentioned on RAW, and engaged in a fiery back-and-forth with Lacey Evans on Twitter.

SummerSlam is set to take place on Saturday, August 21. The location will be announced on June 5 during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show.