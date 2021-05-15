Top international women’s wrestler Bea Priestley is expected to sign with WWE soon.

Priestley had her Stardom farewell back in April, saying goodbye to the promotion she’s worked with since 2017. It was reported then that Priestley did not re-sign with Stardom, and also did not re-sign with NJPW. At the time there had been some speculation on Priestley returning to AEW, but that isn’t happening. Priestley briefly worked with AEW last year but was released in the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In an update, word now is that Priestley is reportedly headed to work for the WWE NXT UK brand in London, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE had been trying to sign Priestley even before she went to Japan.

It was reported back in January 2019 that Priestley had turned down a WWE contract to sign with AEW. She made her debut at Fight for the Fallen 2019, and then feuded with Dr. Britt Baker. Priestley ended up released on August 13, 2020 as she was unable to travel to the United States from Japan due to COVID-19 restrictions.

