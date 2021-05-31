Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.755 million overnight viewers, according to Spoiler TV.

This is down 4.10% from last week’s overnight audience of 1.83 million viewers, and down 9.21% from last week’s final audience of 1.933 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew an average overnight rating of 0.40 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 20% from last week’s show, which drew a 0.50 overnight and final key demo rating.

SmackDown featured The Usos returning to tag team action with a win over The Street Profits, plus Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the main event.

Stay tuned for updates as the final SmackDown viewership will be out later this week due to the Memorial Day holiday.