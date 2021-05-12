It appears as if the alliance between Dakota Kai and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez could be ending soon.

After Gonzalez successfully retained her title against Mercedes Martinez on this week’s WWE NXT, she approached her challenger in the backstage area and said, “respect.”

As seen in the video below, an unhappy Kai in the background didn’t seem to approve of Gonzalez’s actions.

Furthermore, WWE Network tweeted the following along with the video clip:

Mutual respect between @RaquelWWE & @RealMMartinez , but why that reaction from @DakotaKai_WWE ? #WWENXT

The Kai-Gonzalez pairing dates back to NXT TakeOver: Portland in Feb. 2020. Gonzalez made her NXT debut that night, helping Kai defeat Tegan Nox in a Street Fight.

See below for the video and tweets: