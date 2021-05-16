Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

We go to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. Out first comes Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. Fans boo as she heads to the ring. Flair has the referee open the ropes for her. Asuka is out next to a pop. She hits the corner to pose as more pyro goes off. Out next comes RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to a mixed reaction. Ripley stomps on the stage and pyro goes off as she heads to the ring.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome next. The bell rings and they size each other up. Flair heads to the floor to stall. Asuka follows. Ripley meets her on the other side. Flair runs in and Ripley follows. Flair clotheslines her. Asuka rocks Flair and Ripley rolls her for 2. Asuka and Ripley have words now. They shove each other and Flair gets rocked. Flair goes to the apron as Asuka and Ripley fight. Asuka sends Flair off the apron with a Ripley-assisted Hip Attack.

Ripley and Asuka go back & forth now. Asuka with a Hip Attack. Flair pulls Asuka out and tosses her overhead to the floor. Flair fights in from the apron but Ripley fights back. They collide with shoulders. Flair talks trash in Ripley’s face and they have words. They collide with shoulders again but no one goes down. More trash talking. Flair drops Ripley with a knee. Flair with an overhead toss to Ripley now. Flair stomps away in the corner to boos. Flair gets sent to the apron but fights back. Asuka holds her leg while Ripley dropkicks her off the apron. Asuka comes to the apron but Ripley kicks her off. Ripley stands alone in the ring now. Flair sweeps Ripley off the apron and she hits the floor. Flair stands alone on the floor now to boos.

Flair works Asuka over in the ring now. Flair uses the ropes to choke Asuka and then covers for 2. Flair drops Asuka and delivers a big boot to the face for a 2 count, and another. Flair taunts Asuka and smacks her around. Asuka fights back with strikes and unloads for a pop. Asuka takes Flair down into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Flair gets her foot on the bottom rope to break it. Asuka with another armbar but Ripley breaks it up with a stomp. Flair delivers big chops to Ripley now. Flair with the backbreaker and face-first slam into the turnbuckle.

Asuka blocks a slam but Flair elbows her. Flair with big chops to drop Asuka now. Ripely charges and clotheslines Flair. Ripley with another clothesline and a back kick. Ripley dropkicks Asuka. Ripley with knee strikes to Flair now. Ripley drops Flair and dropkicks her in the head. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count as Asuka breaks it up just in time. Asuka blocks Ripley with a knee to the face. Asuka takes a kick and delivers one back. All three competitors are down now. Asuka gets up first and tangles with Flair. Asuka with two big German suplexes to Flair. Asuka with a Hip Attack to Ripley in the corner. Asuka boots Flair as she approaches. Asuka kicks Flair down and then kicks Ripley. Asuka with more kicks to each opponent now as fans cheer her on. Asuka with the sliding knee to Flair for a close 2 count.

Asuka shows some frustration now but she goes to the top. Asuka with a missile dropkick to Ripley. Flair sends Asuka to the apron but she keeps fighting. Asuka with a sliding knee to Ripley on the floor. Flair knocks Asuka off the apron, next to Ripley on the floor. Flair goes to the top and delivers a big moonsault to Asuka and Ripley on the floor. Flair brings Asuka back in and goes to the top but Ripley attacks from the apron. Ripley keeps rocking Flair and climbs up now. Ripley tries for a superplex but Flair holds on. Asuka comes over and climbs up with Ripley. They hit the double superplex on Flair for a pop.

All three are down once again as we get replays. They start fighting from the mat in the middle of the ring, trading shots on each other. They get up and the strikes keep coming. Flair gets double teamed but she lands on her feet from a suplex. She nails a double chop block to bring them both down, then nails a double Natural Selection. Flair covers both opponents for a close 2 count. Flair drags them over to the corner now. She goes to the top but lands on her feet from the moonsault. Asuka with double knees to the face. Asuka sends Flair out. Ripley attacks Asuka from behind.

Asuka counters Riptide and goes for the Asuka Lock but Ripley fights her off. They keep fighting but Flair comes in and levels Ripley with a big boot. Asuka with the Asuka Lock on Flair now. Flair rolls through and gets kicked into the corner as Asuka blocks the Figure Four. Asuka kicks Flair, then drops Ripley with a kick to the head. Asuka sends Flair to the apron and goes for a Hip Attack but runs into a boot, which also knocks Flair to the floor. Ripley immediately follows up with Riptide to Asuka for the pin to retain.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

