SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bayley to boos as she taunts her opponent. Out next comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. Belair swings her hair around and heads to the ring for her first title defense.

We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and Belair taunts Bayley to start. Bayley stalls some as the crowd chants “EST!” now. They lock up and trade holds. Belair shoves Bayley out of the ring but she comes right back in. More back and forth between the two. Belair grounds Bayley on the mat now. Bayley fights free from a hold on their feet, trying to use the hair. Belair threatens to swing the hair at Bayley. They run the ropes and trade holds some more. Bayley with a 2 count. Belair taunts Bayley from the corner again. Belair delivers a big dropkick for a pop, then kips up.

Belair keeps control and launches Bayley into the turnbuckles, and again. Belair continues taunting Bayley while she’s down. Belair slams Bayley to the mat from the apron. Bayley rolls to the floor to regroup as Belair has dominated the first several minutes of the match. Belair chases Bayley around the ring. Belair runs over Bayley with a shoulder.

Belair brings it back into the ring and nails a springboard moonsault for a 2 count. Bayley pleads with Belair to hold off. She suckers Belair in and grabs her ear ring, then rocks her. Bayley beats Belair down and unloads on her as fans boo. Bayley whips Belair hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Bayley ends up nailing a back suplex for a 2 count. Bayley with more offense to keep control. Bayley tries to suplex Belair to the floor but Belair counters and brings Bayley in from the apron with a big suplex for a pop.

Bayley with a close roll-up out of nowhere for 2. They go to the floor and Bayley slams Belair over the steel ring steps. Bayley drops Belair with a suplex on the floor and brings her back in for another close pin attempt. More back and forth now. Bayley scoops Belair on her shoulders but Belair tries to counter. This is botched, by both competitors apparently, for a 2 count by Bayley. Bayley ends up going for another pin but Belair kicks out with power and launches Bayley to the floor. Bayley runs back in and pounds on Belair to keep her down.

Belair ends up dropping Bayley as she laughs at her. Belair is upset at the disrespect now. Belair unloads and launches Bayley across the ring twice. Belair with a dropkick as fans cheer her on. Bayley dodges a move and drops Belair with a shot to the back of the knee. Belair blocks the Rose Plant finisher and nails a Spinebuster for another close 2 count. They go at it again and Bayley nails a clothesline. Bayley goes to the top and delivers the flying elbow drop but Belair kicks out just in time. Bayley ends up sending Belair face-first into the ring post and she goes down.

Bayley runs the ring for a suicide dive but Belair side-steps and Bayley lands bad on the floor. Belair slams Bayley hard into the edge of the apron with a Glam Slam, then rolls her back in. Belair covers for 2. Belair shows some frustration now. More back and forth and pin attempts. The referee gets used in the way and Bayley takes Belair down with a rake to the eyes.

Belair goes down holding her eyes. Bayley grabs Belair’s hair and taunts her with it. Bayley uses the hair to yank Belair into a Ripcord and Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a close 2 count. Bayley sits up and smacks Belair in the back of the head, then talks some trash. Belair blocks the Rose Plant and uses her own hair to pin Bayley in the middle of the ring to retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

This is from our live WWE WrestleMania Backlash Viewing Party. Click here to access our full coverage…